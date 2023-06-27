Farm Online
National Rural Health Alliance report finds $6.5 billion funding shortfall

Jamieson Murphy
June 28 2023 - 6:45am
Rural patients miss out on $850 a year in healthcare access. Picture via Shutterstock
Regional Australians miss out on nearly $850 a year in healthcare access, which equates to a total annual rural health spending deficit of $6.5 billion, a new report has found.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

