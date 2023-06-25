Farm Online
How Queensland cattle people make drought decisions: Decide and Thrive research

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
June 26 2023 - 6:00am
New behavioural science research has looked into how beef producers make decisions around drought.
Breaking away from the romance of being a cattle producer and thinking like a business owner who happens to be in beef will make the big difference to thriving in dryer conditions in Queensland.

