Farm Online
Home/Beef

Branded beef big players JBS and Gina Rinehart hit the UK market

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 28 2023 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Stewart, commercial director of the JBS Global Office in the UK, unloads a shipment of Aberdeen Black from Australia. Picture: JBS.
Andrew Stewart, commercial director of the JBS Global Office in the UK, unloads a shipment of Aberdeen Black from Australia. Picture: JBS.

Heavy hitters in the Australian branded beef space are making themselves known in Britain only a month into the new free trade agreement and they are pushing welfare and environmental credentials as much as the high-quality eating experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.