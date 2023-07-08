Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Nothing unreal about training farm workers with virtual reality

July 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers are looking to train farm staff using virtual reality alongside other labour efficient technologies. Picture supplied
Farmers are looking to train farm staff using virtual reality alongside other labour efficient technologies. Picture supplied

Australian farmers are looking to increase labour efficiency by training farm staff using virtual reality equipment, employing robots to move fruit containers and wearing exoskeletons to support physical labour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.