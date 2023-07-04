Score the property that gets the best of the rain

Famed for attracting the first and last big rains of the wet season, Dorisvale Station is described as an outstanding cattle breeding property with a significant opportunity for dryland farming.
Located in the well regarded Claravale region about 350km south west of Darwin, the 67,500 hectares (166,796 acres), property has been stewarded by the Harrower family for more than 40 years and is expected to make about $35 million.
The highly productive property has a well bred herd of 12,000 predominantly high-quality Brahman cattle, including 6000 breeders.
Extensive capital expenditure has included the expansion of water points, transition to solar bores, improved fencing and laneways systems, as well as upgrades to the main cattle yards.
Some 320ha (791 acres) of jarra grass is grown annually and used for grazing and to feed cattle in holding yards.
There is an abundance of natural water including Bradshaw Creek, the Daly River, numerous springs and creeks. The property is also overlying the Oolloo, Tindal and Jinduckin aquifers.
The average annual rainfall is 1100mm.
Structural improvements include a homestead, large workshop and accommodation for management and staff.
There is also the potential to lease 108,500 hectares (268,109 acres) of neighbouring country, as currently occurs.
Dorisvale is well located to cotton ginning facilities at Katherine and the live export market through the Port of Darwin.
Dorisvale is being sold by LAWD through an expressions of interest that closes on August 9.
Contact Olivia Thompson, 0438 845 460, or Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, LAWD.
