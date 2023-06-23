Mt Walker is 1179 hectares (2913 acres) of quality cattle and cultivation country located between Clermont and Dysart at the base of the Huntley Range.
Situated on Cluen Access Road, 38km west of Dysart, the freehold property is also 70km from Clermont, 70km from Capella and 125km from Emerald.
The cultivation country is described as having fertile, heavy black soils with good depth.
There is currently a 16ha forage crop, 80ha of wheat, 178ha of chickpeas that has been fertilised and off to a good start backed by good sub-soil moisture.
The grazing country is set around Mt Walker and is carrying a large body of blue, buffel, forest Mitchell grasses and other native pastures and legumes.
The 21 paddocks have centrally located water points. Two of larger paddocks have been split into five and four smaller paddocks respectively using electric fencing.
More than 65 per cent of the internal fencing are newly constructed with four barbed wires on steel posts, supplemented with rosewood or maxi posts.
The boundary fence is also described as being in good condition.
The well watered property has three equipped bores and two dams. The reticulated water system is set up for stock and domestic purposes as well as for spraying purposes.
Structural improvements include a near new 24x15x5m shed with a concrete floor in one bay, high bay LED lights, and three 20,000 litre poly tanks.
The renovated three bed, two bathroom main homestead has polished timber floors and has been painted inside and out and rewired. The home is on steel, adjustable house stumps and has an attached 13x8 patio. There is also a 6.8x8x2.4m carport.
Mt Walker will be auctioned by RBV Rural in Emerald on July 21.
Contact Matt Beard, 0428 765 687, Terry Ray, 0427 821 177, Bryton Virgo, 0477 318 224, or Tony Prentice, 0417 709 778, RBV Rural, Emerald.
