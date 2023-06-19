Eastern Darling Downs property Alfred Park is 350 hectares (865 acres) of productive country running from highly regarded Kings Creek flats to gently sloping soft black to chocolate soil slopes.
Located in the picturesque Pilton Valley and centrally located to Toowoomba, Warwick and Gatton, some 304ha (750 acres) has been developed to cultivation.
There is currently 40ha of oats, 80ha of fallow cultivation ready for wheat, and 180ha of sorghum stubble to be fallowed through to summer crop.
The balance of Alfred Park comprises of kikuyu creek flats with a small area of shaded and selectively cleared ridge country on the northern end of the property.
Reliable water is a key attribute of Alfred Park including a 154 megalitre nominal groundwater allocation supplied by two interconnected irrigation bores.
Featuring a large network of underground mains and hydrants, the property has a four span Valley centre pivot covering 20ha and a 400m hard hose Marani irrigator.
An additional two bores supply the homes, yard complex, feedlot and tanks and troughs.
The property is divided into 12 main paddocks plus smaller holding paddocks with the creek and Ryan Road serving as a central laneway.
The licenced 150 head standard cattle unit feedlot has three main pens equipped with self-feeders, while the equipped steel cattle yards have an undercover crush.
Structural improvements include machinery sheds, a hay shed and a silo complex with eight 125 tonne Denny silos, two 50t Webster silos, and a 4t seed silo.
The five bedroom brick main residence features a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom as well as a massive undercover outdoor entertaining area.
The original four bedroom residence is described as needing renovation.
Expressions of interest for Alfred Park close with Ray White Rural on July 21.
Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, or Myles Cosgrove, 0419 271 247, Ray White Rural, Toowoomba.
