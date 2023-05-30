Adjoining Port Macquarie district cattle country

CEDAR View and Cedar Park are two outstanding, adjoining cattle properties located in the Herons Creek district, near Port Macquarie, NSW.
Cedar View covers 40ha (99 acres), while Cedar Park is 43ha (105 acres).
The kikuyu based grazing country is located 3.5km off the Pacific Highway - 30km south west of Port Macquarie and 20km south of Wauchope.
Both properties have excellent homes.
Cedar View's spacious brick home has magnificent views of the countryside.
Other improvements include a substantial machinery shed, second machinery shed and cattle yards.
Cedar Park's rendered brick block home is currently tenanted.
Both properties are also securely watered from a frontage to Cedar Creek and dams, backed by a 1524mm (60 inch) average annual rainfall.
Marketing agent David Nolan, Webster Nolan Real Estate, said the properties were hidden gems situated in a private and picturesque location with excellent improvements.
"Cedar Park adjoins Cedar View and is serious stand alone property or would suit the investor looking for a large acreage and being amalgamated with Cedar View," Mr Nolan said.
The properties also adjoin a state forest, making them well suited for horse riding enthusiasts.
Cedar View and Cedar Park will be auctioned by Webster Nolan Real Estate and NSW Farms and Property in Sydney on June 20.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate, or Peter Colless, 0419 246 720, NSW Farms and Property.
