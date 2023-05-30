Farm Online
Home/Property

Adjoining Port Macquarie district cattle country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

CEDAR View and Cedar Park are two outstanding, adjoining cattle properties located in the Herons Creek district, near Port Macquarie, NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.