Gina Rinehart sells four Queensland, NT cattle stations

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated April 11 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 1:30pm
S.Kidman & Co has offloaded four of its cattle stations.
S.KIDMAN & Co, a joint venture between Gina Rinehart's Hancock Agriculture and CRED Agriculture, has offloaded four of its cattle stations.

