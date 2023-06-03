Wollun Station offers location with production

WOLLUN Station is a 459 hectare (1133 acre) property that offers scale, outstanding improvements, and the potential to further develop its productive capacity.
Part of the original Wollun holding dating back in the late 1800s, the property located 22km north west of Walcha, NSW, is being offered by Steve and Candice Liddle and sold through an expressions of interest process.
Pitt Sons Real Estate, Walcha, is expecting to field offers in the $5.8-$6.2 million range.
The New England property has a mixture of granite, loam and trap soils. There is about 100ha of permanent pastures plus 65ha of high performance rye grass.
Wollun Station is divided into 13 main paddocks and some smaller holding paddocks. A large portion of the boundary has been renewed with hinged joint and barbed wire.
The scattered apple box, stringybark and gum trees provide excellent shelter.
Water is supplied from a bore that services a header tank that supplies nine concrete troughs as well as 17 dams.
Improvements include a brand new set of 160 head capacity, all-weather-access steel cattle yards equipped with a crush and a loading ramp as well as a three bay 18x8m machinery shed that includes a lockable workshop.
Wollun Station features a large 35x45m horse/cutting sand arena with container set up as the tack room and a stable area with 9x10m shed, complemented by several new horse yards.
The property is located about 90km from the internationally recognised Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (ALEC) complex in Tamworth.
The stylish, recently renovated five bedroom homestead has a new open plan kitchen/living area as well as a new roof and verandah.
The home is set in a large established garden with panoramic views down the valley.
The property has a sealed road frontage and a school bus stop at the front gate.
Wollun Station is being sold through an expressions of interest process that closes on June 30.
Contact Andrew Blomfield, 0428 667 402, Pitt Sons Real Estate, Walcha.
