Well watered, productive country with cattle and plant

NANGUR is a quality, very well watered 156 hectare (387 acre) cattle breeding aggregation in three freehold lots.
The property is the home of the Nangur Simmental Stud and is being offered by the soon-to-retire Don and Gail Louis, after 45 years of ownership.
Located just 1km south of Goomeri with road frontages to both the Bunya and Burnett Highways, Nangur is characterised by its quality country and abundance of water.
The property ranges from creek flats through to undulating country and has mostly improved pastures.
Water is a key drawcard with two water licences for Nangur Creek.
Water is also supplied from bores, dams and troughs.
The securely fenced property is divided into 10 paddocks with mostly four barbed wires on split timber posts.
Structural improvements include hay sheds, a machinery shed and an excellent set of steel cattle yards.
The comfortable two bedroom main residence has wide verandahs on both sides, which provide sweeping views across the well-established gardens.
There is also a three bedroom weatherboard home, which is currently leased to long-term tenants.
As an added bonus, the property is being offered with about 50 breeders, 20 heifers and some bulls plus plant and machinery.
Nangur will be auctioned by Elders in Goomeri on July 11.
Contact Garry Martin, 0417 002 606, Elders Rural Real Estate Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.