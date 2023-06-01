Productive free range egg, cattle opportunity

BARRINGTON Coast hinterland property Mariposa is a successful free-range egg and grazing property.
Listed with Ray White Rural for $5.75 million, the picturesque property offered by Ken (pictured) and Pam Howard is located on The Bucketts Way in the Wards River district, about 27km south of Gloucester and 22km north of Stroud.
The 261 hectare (645 acre) property was purchased as a cattle property by the Howards in 1979 and comprises of gently undulating to hilly grazing country, with the capacity to run up to 200 cows.
About 5ha is used for the poultry enterprise, which has two free range sheds with a capacity of about 46,000 birds.
In addition, there is a packing shed, cool room and staff amenities.
There is also a substantial multi-level caged shed that is currently not in use.
The property is divided into 10 paddocks, which have benefited from the extensive application of chicken litter.
The large set of cattle yards are serviced by laneways.
Water is sourced from Chainey and Sweet Water creeks plus 15 dams and five troughs. There is also a three megalitre water allocation licence.
The property features a well-presented three bedroom homestead with a covered entertaining area, a double carport, and two machinery sheds.
The farm has grid power as well as a large solar setup at the poultry sheds.
Mariposa is being sold as a going concern. Shed staff have indicated they are willing to stay on with the business.
The rural landscape zoning of Mariposa suggests the property could also be subdivided, with the potential for five lots subject to council approval.
Contact Kristy Markham, 0408 643 328, or Greg Wall, 0427 887 429, Ray White Rural.
