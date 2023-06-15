The 270 hectare (666 acre) high elevation, high rainfall New England NSW grazing property Lilyfour has sold under the hammer for $4.2 million, suggesting there continued to be plenty of strength in the rural property market.
Offered by the Keen family, the sale price is equal to about $15,556/ha ($6306/acre), in line with market expectations.
The Ray White Rural auction held in Armidale attracted three registered bidders.
The property located in the Llangothlin district, north of Guyra is estimated to run 180-200 cows.
The property was presented with quality stands of perennial grasses, including 50ha of newly sown pasture.
The well balanced property has a mixture of basalt and granite soils with areas of sheltered grazing and valleys with excellent grass cover.
Timbers include black sally, stringybark, and white gum.
Lilyfour is fenced in to nine paddocks with about 5km of new fencing completed.
The functional cattle yards are equipped with a crush, curved race and a drafting pound, and are accessible by B-double trucks directly off the New England Highway.
Water is supplied by numerous dams, many of which are spring fed, and a double frontage to the reliable Ryanda Creek.
Marketing was handled by Lachlan Cullen, Ray White Rural, Armidale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.