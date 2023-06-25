Noted high rainfall Nowendoc property Riamukka is on the market after 171 years of ownership by the Laurie family.
The historic NSW property is well suited to a breeding and/or fattening block.
Heading to auction with price expectations in the $15 million-plus range, the 1030 hectares (2546 acres) property has been running 250 cows and calves and trading 1200 cattle into the supermarket trade and feedlots.
As a cow and calf operation, Riamukka is estimated to comfortably estimated to run 700 cows and calves.
Riamukka was originally purchased by the Lauries from the Australian Agricultural Company in 1852.
Members of the Laurie family had worked for AA Co from 1842, in the days when the pastoral company owned much of the Nowendoc country.
The gently undulating grazing property is described regarded as some of the finest basalt country in the New England.
Riamukka is divided into 18 exceptionally well fenced paddocks with about 10km of new fencing.
There is about 708ha (1750 acres) of established permanent pastures with about 88ha (217 acres) ready to be sown with new pasture.
All of the arable country has been disc ploughed over the years to enhance pasture growth, backed by a very good super history.
The balance of the country has natural pastures.
There are three sets of strategically placed steel cattle yards, including two sets of brand new Clipex yards.
Water is a feature. There is a frontage to Nowendoc River and three named creeks.
There are also 18 dams, three of which are lagoons, as well as numerous springs.
The property has a reliable 1125mm (45 inch) average annual rainfall.
There are two quality homes on Riamukka.
The spacious main homestead is surrounded by a well-established garden, while the stylish three bedroom cottage was recently renovated.
Riamukka will be auctioned by Davidson Cameron & Co in Tamworth on July 27.
Contact Simon Burke, 0427 634 341, Davidson Cameron & Co.
