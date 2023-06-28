Mont Albion is a very well grassed 7762 hectare (19,180acre) breeding property at Irvinebank, about about 18km from Herberton and 40km from Atherton.
Offered by the Mauloni family, the North Queensland property is currently carrying about 580 breeders and 120 weaners/replacement heifers.
Pastures include mainly kangaroo and black spear grass with some stands of urachloa. There are also strong populations of seca, verano and wynn cassia.
Timbers include bloodwood, ironbark, some box and patches of ti tree and cypress pine. There are large areas of open forest country on the granite and sandstone soils with the balance of the country being sandy loams.
The property is fenced into nine main paddocks and several holding paddocks that are serviced by laneways.
Water is a feature of Mont Albion. There are a minimum of two permanent water sources in each paddock.
The fencing is mainly constructed from three barbed wires on and steel pickets.
The 500 head working capacity cattle yards are of steel and timber construction and have a crush, scales, calf cradle and race.
There is also a sand based horse arena constructed from steel portable panels.
The homestead is a newly renovated four bedroom masonry block home set in established lawns with fruit trees. In addition, there are self contained two bedroom quarters overlooking the 160 megalitre house dam.
Other improvements include an expansive machinery shed and workshop and hay/lick shed.
Plant and equipment listed with the property include a Caterpillar grader, 4x4 80hp Kubota tractor with a bucket and forks, molasses mixer, molasses tanks, fire fighting until on a trailer, quad bikes, and fuel tanks.
There will also be an option to purchase livestock.
Mont Albion is listed for sale at $2.15 million with Queensland Rural.
Contact Scott Hart, 0428 371 659, or Shaun Flanagan, 0429 147 150, Queensland Rural.
