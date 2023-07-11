Farm Online
Farmgate opening milk prices are up by more than 12 per cent

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 11 2023 - 10:00am
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing is among milk producers happy with the final opening milk prices. Picture by Holly McGuiness
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing is among milk producers happy with the final opening milk prices. Picture by Holly McGuiness

Dairy farmers are smiling, after opening farm gate milk prices ended up nearly 12 per cent higher than where they finished last season.

