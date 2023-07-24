DairyFeedbase '23-28 is the next five-year investment that will underpin the viability of the Australian dairy farm of tomorrow. It is designed to ensure farms are more resilient to the impacts of climate change, and more nutrient efficient resulting in more milk per cow and per unit of land - while supporting the National Soils, Forage and Nutrition R&D Framework goal of a 20 per cent increase in productivity and profitability by 2040.