Dairy Australia feedbase research program to focus on climate resilience

By Dairy Australia
July 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Pasture-based research is undertaken at Ellinbank Smartfarm research facility in Victoria as part of the Dairyfeedbase program. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
Following a highly successful six years of the DairyFeedbase research program and subsequent industry and farmer consultation, July 2023 will see the start of the next phase of research in feedbase management.

