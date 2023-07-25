Farm Online
Farm debt growth soars past $110b ignoring rising interest costs

By Andrew Marshall
July 26 2023 - 6:00am
The percentage annual rise in farm debt has picked up speed, climbing by just 2.9pc 2016-17 to 9pc in 2021-22.
Australian farm debt has blown out well beyond $110 billion after a nine per cent leap in borrowings during 2021-22, and key indicators showing it leapt again in 2022-23.

