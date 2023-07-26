Farm Online
AACo majority investor, Joe Lewis, charged with insider trading

By Andrew Marshall
Updated July 26 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
Tottenham Hotspur's billionaire owner Joe Lewis has been indicted to face court in New York. (AP PHOTO)
The publicity shy British billionaire who has steadily acquired more than half of the Australian Agriculture Company's big beef business is facing charges in New York for alleged insider trading.

