The nation's Premiers and Health Ministers have backed calls to make regional health a key priority at an upcoming National Cabinet.
Dozens of rural organisations are pushing for the strategy, which would place all regional health policies under one umbrella.
The scale of the issue has grown beyond the capacity of any one government to solve, advocates say. A national strategy would allow governments to share ideas, and see what's working and what needs to be improved.
There will be a National Cabinet dedicated entirely to health later this year and the state governments have agreed regional health must be at the centre of the discussion.
South Australian Health Minister Chris Picton said regional health had to be elevated to a national issue.
"The National Cabinet focused on health reform later this year will be an important opportunity to address the major issues faced across the system including in regional health," Mr Picton said.
"Lack of access to primary care, workforce shortages and funding are all issues which impact on regional health and will be key issues discussed at National Cabinet."
"I know that [SA] Premier Peter Malinauskas will have the issues of regional health care firmly in mind in those negotiations."
NSW Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said "nothing should be off the table" when it came to tackling regional health. Each state faced the same problems and should be sharing lessons with each, he said.
"All ideas should be on the table in improving our approach as a nation to addressing the health care challenges facing our region," Mr Park said.
The National Rural Health Alliance, which represents almost 50 regional health groups, is pushing for the national strategy. A recent report by the Alliance found there was an annual under spend of $6.5-billion on health in the regions.
NRHA chief executive Susi Tegen Ms Tegen said the past three decades of rural health policy had not worked and the state's commitment to solving the crisis together was crucial.
"Hence, a National Rural Health Strategy will demonstrate our goals, our action and progress towards equity," she said.
"What is the minimum level of care everyone in Australia should have, no matter their postcode? We must have a collaborative approach, as alone it can not be achieved."
Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk Premier was "happy to have the conversation" about a national rural health strategy.
"The Premier has always, and always will, discuss health issues, including rural health," a spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for Western Australian Premier Roger Cook said the healthcare issues facing regional Australia were similar to those being experienced globally.
"We welcome any opportunity for solutions-driven discussions at a national level about addressing the challenges facing our healthcare system," the spokesperson said.
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said she looked forward to discussing how to improve rural healthcare systems with the other states at National Cabinet.
"We know how important it is for rural and regional communities to have ready access to care and treatment when and where they need it," a spokesperson said.
Ms Tegen said poor healthcare access had a rippling effect across communities, which led to dwindling teachers, police, emergency services, as well as industry.
"We can not serve communities with health workers and doctors if we do not take a strategic approach to health," she said.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
