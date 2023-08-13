Farm Online
Home/News

States call for rural health at National Cabinet

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated August 14 2023 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The states' Premiers want the Albanese government to make rural health a national issue. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The states' Premiers want the Albanese government to make rural health a national issue. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The nation's Premiers and Health Ministers have backed calls to make regional health a key priority at an upcoming National Cabinet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.