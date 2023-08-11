Agribusiness buzz in brief

The popular 90-year-old Davey pump brand has been sold to Sydney-based swimming pool, aquaculture and water purification products business, Waterco, for $65 million after being part of the GUD Holdings stable for almost 30 years.
GUD, the name behind automotive accessory brands such as Ryco Filters, Wesfil, Narva, Cruisemaster and Big Red Gear, has carved off its Davey Water Products business to specialise in automotive products.
GUD expanded its market in tow bars, bull bars, roof racks and trailer parts in 2021 when it bought the AutoPacific Group.
The Davey business, established in Victoria by auto electrician Frank Davey in 1934, grew on the back of its service to vegetable growers to become electric motor, generator and pump manufacturer and exporter.
The brand is prominent in the agricultural, firefighting, domestic pressure and pool pump markets and will complement Waterco's strengths, adding about $120m to its annual sales revenue.
More than 200 Woolworths stores and waste management company, Cleanaway, have been signed up to supply thousands of tonnes of food waste to Goterra's new $3.5 million maggot farm in western Sydney.
The Wetherill Park site will convert about 6000t of waste into soldier fly maggots which are subsequently turned into pet food and stockfeed. Fertiliser is also harvested from the insects..
Goterra, which initially developed its robotic insect factory concept in shipping containers in a Canberra car park, has just raised $10 million to expand its operations, backed by tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes' Grok Ventures and ag technology company Tenacious Ventures.
Led by former Southern Tablelands sheep producer, Olympia Yarger, the company's new site is already fully committed with supplies of food beyond its sell date, which would otherwise go to landfill.
However, the soldier fly larvae business has proven tougher for Melbourne food waste startup, Bardee, which has slashed most of its 30 staff because cash flow has struggled to to match operating costs.
Bardee supplies maggot protein to poultry farms and sells fertiliser through Bunnings hardware stores.
Australia's organic industry has united participants in the sector to form a discussion group to campaign for better domestic regulation.
The 11 organisations coming together as the Organic Industry Discussion Group includes all of Australia's certification bodies and other key players such as ACO Certification Ltd, Australian Organic Limited, the Bio Dynamic Research Institute, the National Association for Sustainable Agriculture Australia and Organic Industries of Australia.
Australian Organic chairman, Mike Brown, said the group recognised the industry was stronger together.
NASAA chairman, Tim Marshall, who has worked in organic certification and standards for almost four decades, said it was the most promising development in industry representation in years.
"It is really important to gather with a uniform voice for the important goal of domestic regulation."
Australia was the only nation in the OECD without domestic regulation of its organic industry, meaning there was no legislated definition of the term "organic".
One of Australia's biggest and fastest growing veterinary businesses, VetPartners, is expected to fetch about $1.4 billion as its US parent company looks for a new owner.
VetPartners, which started with 32 practices in 2016, has almost 270 clinics and emergency hospital sites spread from Perth to New Zealand's Stewart Island.
It employs more than 1300 veterinarians, plus about 2800 vet nursing staff.
The company has reportedly achieved 20 per cent compound growth since 2016 and earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation of about $131 million in 2022-23.
It is understood to control about five per cent of Australia's veterinary market, just behind market leader, Greencross, with about 6pc.
Adelaide will host hundreds of agricultural show volunteers to plan the future for their historic community events at the Agricultural Shows Australia conference from August 30.
Volunteers representing up to 580 agricultural shows in Australia and New Zealand will attend ahead of the Royal Adelaide Show.
Drawcard speakers including futurist, Paul Higgins, and international guests Marla Calico - the International Association of Fairs and Expos CEO - and president of the Washington Town and Country Fair in the US, Jennifer Gieskie.
"With a focus on incorporating homegrown and national innovation, as well as international perspectives, the conference will provide a unique platform for knowledge exchange and networking opportunities," said Agricultural Shows Australia executive officer, Katie Stanley.
"Shows are brimming with youthfulness and inventiveness despite their tradition and longevity; many young leaders are forging the future of ag shows.
"They also deliver a combined annual economic contribution of nearly $1 billion."
Registration are still open for the agricultural shows conference from August 30 to September 1.
Early-career farmers and land stewards are being reminded they have until August 18 to apply for the 2023 Australian HERD Fellowship program.
The program grants one successful applicant a HERD Fellowship Scholarship, which includes the opportunity to attend the Quivira Coalition's Regenerate Conference in New Mexico in November.
The scholarship is valued at approximately $22,000 and covers registration fees, pre-conference meetings and field days, accommodation, meals, and premium economy flights to and from the USA.
The Fellowship program has been supported by the Macdoch Foundation to build resilience among people whose work focuses on natural and productive landscapes, climate change solutions and healthy communities.
"Through investing in early career development we believe the fellowship will provide valuable experiences to equip the successful applicant with fresh insights, innovative practice ideas and new global perspectives to empower them to make lasting impacts for agriculture and in their own communities," said Macdoch Foundation chairman, Alasdair MacLeod.
Tickets are on sale for next year's agrifood technology innovation event, AgriFutures' evokeAg, to be held in Perth on February 20 and 21.
Potential attendees have been urged to think ahead and book their flights, reserve accommodation and take advantage of the early bird discount for tickets.
Building on the success of evokeAg 2023 in Adelaide, the Western Australian event is promising to "bring together thought leaders and change makers in agriculture, research, innovation, investment, and policy in one place to build connections for a more resilient, productive and profitable agricultural sector and value chain".
AgriFutures managing director, John Harvey, said since launching the evokeAg concept in 2019, its reach had expanded into Asia, Europe and the Americas and producer, innovator and investor delegates had pushed the boundaries of what could be achieved.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
