Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
August 11 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Davey pump brand has been around since the 1930s. Photo supplied.
The Davey pump brand has been around since the 1930s. Photo supplied.

Davey joins Waterco

The popular 90-year-old Davey pump brand has been sold to Sydney-based swimming pool, aquaculture and water purification products business, Waterco, for $65 million after being part of the GUD Holdings stable for almost 30 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.