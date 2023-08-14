Six new projects are set to transform the Victorian dairy industry's feedbase.
The projects are part of the next stage of the $42.5 million DairyFeedbase program, and will look into soils, forages and animal nutrition for the next five years.
The program is a joint venture between Dairy Australia, Gardiner Foundation and Agriculture Victoria.
The research also aims to help dairy farms minimise their impact on climate change and the environment.
The Victorian government is investing $20 million in the program.
Victorian Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney visited on of the research sites - the Hamilton SmartFarm - to announce the funding.
"We're working alongside the dairy industry to deliver research outcomes that will boost productivity, while reducing emissions," Ms Tierney said.
"The DairyFeedbase program is helping to invest in our dairy industry's future so it can continue to be a world leader in innovation, research, and practical on-farm improvements."
The six projects will range from research in soil health and pasture composition changes and measuring and reducing methane emissions.
Gardiner Dairy Foundation Chair Dr Len Stephens said the program would help ensure a sustainable and profitable future for the dairy industry.
"This successful collaboration has delivered high impact innovations through research, allowing dairy farmers to apply new information for productivity growth and mitigation of climate change risks."
The projects will also link to other national research underway and make the most of Victoria's world-class facilities at the Ellinbank and Hamilton SmartFarms and AgriBio, located at Bundoora, Vic.
Since 2017, the DairyFeedbase program has worked closely with the dairy industry and developed a range of farmer ready products and tools - including satellite and sensor technologies to measure pasture production and quality across their farms.
The program has also made research breakthroughs such as optimising herd nutrition to boost productivity in a way that is resilient to the challenges of increasing temperatures and climate variability.
Together with the sister program, DairyBio, the economic benefits are anticipated to exceed $1 billion by 2030 and demonstrate the programs' potential for enhancing farm profits, milk production and herd health outcomes.
To learn more about the DairyFeedbase program visit dairyfeedbase.com.au.
