Dairy soils, forages and nutrition research attracts $42.5 million

August 14 2023 - 10:00am
The new pDairy Feedbase projects will continue pasture research at the Hamilton Smart Farm. Picture supplied
The new pDairy Feedbase projects will continue pasture research at the Hamilton Smart Farm. Picture supplied

Six new projects are set to transform the Victorian dairy industry's feedbase.

