Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

WA warning: Live-ex ban will flood eastern sheep markets

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated August 14 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders' West Australian livestock and wool manager, Dean Hubbard. File photo.
Elders' West Australian livestock and wool manager, Dean Hubbard. File photo.

Contrary to popular belief, West Australian unease about the looming shutdown of the live sheep export trade is unlikely to be adding much momentum to sliding eastern sheep markets, for the time being.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.