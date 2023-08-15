A $130-million horticulture package has been announced to prove Australia's clean and green claim to its international trade partners.
The Fresh and Secure Trade Alliance (FASTA) will see key Aussie export stakeholders and officials joining forces to help protect and grow Australia's horticultural exports.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said although Australia's fruit and veg had a reputation as "the cleanest and the greenest" in the world, that claim had to be proven during negotiating trade agreements.
"Many of Australia's biggest trading partners are passionate about pest-management, and this project will help Australia open and maintain these markets and the billions of dollars in annual trade they represent," Senator Watt said.
"[This will] bring our data together under one banner, so that our trade negotiators can then use that data when they're out there negotiating trade agreements with the rest of the world."
Senator Watt made the announcement at Ekka in Queensland, where horticulture is the second-largest primary industry at $2.8 billion, employing more than 25,000 people.
Sunshine Coast grower Gavin Scurr said market access for fresh produce was quite difficult and trade barriers around pests had been quite difficult.
"It takes a lot of commitment from government and industry to ensure that protocols are put in place to make sure that the local pests and diseases stay here in Australia," Mr Scurr said.
"That's what this project will do, it will deliver outcomes that not only give us new market access but make existing markets better for us."
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said export growth had never been more important for the $16b horticulture sector, with most industries flagging diversifying export markets as a priority.
"The Australian horticulture sector is projected to surge by up to 22.5 per cent in value by 2030, primarily due to increased exports in trade-focused commodities," Mr Fifield said.
"Through streamlined evidence-based data collection for the Australian Government's trade negotiations and strengthened biosecurity measures, FASTA will support this growth."
