Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Fresh and Secure Trade Alliance to prove horticulture clean and green claim

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
August 15 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Market access for fresh produce is quite difficult and trade barriers around pests are quite difficult. Picture via Shutterstock
Market access for fresh produce is quite difficult and trade barriers around pests are quite difficult. Picture via Shutterstock

A $130-million horticulture package has been announced to prove Australia's clean and green claim to its international trade partners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.