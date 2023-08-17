Farm Online
Ridley Corp books 20pc revenue rise while mulling takeover targets

Andrew Marshall
Ridley's stockfeed gains keep profit steady after 20pc revenue lift
The nation's biggest stockfeed business, Ridley Corporation, continues to firm up its balance sheet in anticipation of acquisition opportunities, although statutory net profit dipped marginally to $42 million in 2022-23.

