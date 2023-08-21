Farm Online
Home/News

Lachlan Valley's Sunshine Farms tipped to make more than $90 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
AAM Investment Group is selling its 14,074 hectare Sunshine Farms Aggregation in NSW's Lachlan Valley. Picture supplied
AAM Investment Group is selling its 14,074 hectare Sunshine Farms Aggregation in NSW's Lachlan Valley. Picture supplied

AAM Investment Group is selling its Sunshine Farms Aggregation in NSW's Lachlan Valley, the first strategic land and development acquisition of AAM's Diversified Agriculture Fund.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.