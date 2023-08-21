Average land prices rose almost a third in a record-breaking run for land sales on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula last year.
Agents are expecting the blistering demand to continue which saw prices well above $10,000 per acre paid for cropping land in the south earlier in the year.
Fuelling that record run is the tightly held nature of cropping land on both the YP and EP which is why agents expect a lot of interest in any properties hitting the market, south or north YP.
Neighbours are clearly willing to invest heavily in any add-on blocks on offer.
One of those is sure to be Alford Farm on Hewetts Road in the north of the YP.
The farm takes in 461 hectares (1140 acres) about 20km north of Kadina and 25km south of Port Broughton.
Alford's annual rainfall is about 370mm.
About 60km to the south at Arthurton almost $10 million ( $13,026 per acre) was paid at auction earlier in the year for 307 hectares (760 acres).
The Alford farm is being offered by Ray White Rural in three non-contingent parcels, which will entice those hunting for add-on blocks.
They are - Thousands Scrub on 95ha (234 acres), Top 240 on 184.5ha (456 acres) and Sluggetts on 182ha (450 acres).
Agents say the Alford farm is highly productive farming land in a sought after area.
The land is said to be easy working sandy/loams, suited to a continuous cropping program.
The agents also say the land is ideally set up for cropping with large paddocks and long runs.
"Minimal non-productive land unable to be cropped - maximise the return on your investment," they said.
SA mains water is connected to each of the lots.
Agents say for croppers, there are significant freight advantages from Alford farms with close access to grain terminals at Wallaroo, Bute, Snowtown and Kadina.
Expressions of Interest close at the end of the month.
For more information contact Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 or Geoff Schell on 0418 842421.
