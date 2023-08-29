Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Regional childcare summit to help fix rural workforce woes

By Andrew Marshall and Jamieson Murphy
Updated August 30 2023 - 8:37am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School parent, Cameron Little, "Oakburn", Walcha, with The Armidale School's principal, Dr Rachel Horton, at last week's AgQuip field days.
School parent, Cameron Little, "Oakburn", Walcha, with The Armidale School's principal, Dr Rachel Horton, at last week's AgQuip field days.

On a per capita basis, Armidale in northern NSW, offers more education skills, services and opportunities than almost anywhere in the nation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.