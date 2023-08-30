Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Labor pairs buybacks and water market reform in single piece of legislation

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated August 31 2023 - 10:35am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Albanese will introduce the measures to the parliament as a single piece of legislation in September.
The Albanese will introduce the measures to the parliament as a single piece of legislation in September.

Labor will attempt a political Trojan Horse manoeuvre in the upcoming water debate, pairing controversial Murray-Darling Basin Plan changes with the broadly supported reform to the nation's water market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.