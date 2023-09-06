Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Lactalis still world's largest dairy company with $US28.6 billion turnover

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
September 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lactalis retains top spot as world's biggest dairy company
Lactalis retains top spot as world's biggest dairy company

Lactalis has retained its position as the world's largest dairy company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.