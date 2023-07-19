Farm Online
ACCC to look more closely at Coles plan to buy Saputo factories

By Carlene Dowie
Updated July 20 2023 - 10:49am, first published 9:30am
The ACCC has identified two areas of concern in Coles's proposed acquisition of milk-processing plants in Sydney and Melbourne. File picture
UPDATED: The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has expressed concerns about Coles's plan to buy two Saputo milk processing plants in NSW and Victoria.

