A new genetically modified canola variety released by BASF will have the advantage of three beneficial agronomic traits.
InVigor LR4540P is the first to variety to be triple stacked featuring the LibertyLink trait.
The variety will feature the LibertyLink and TruFlex herbicide resistance traits and the PodGuard anti-pod shattering trait.
TruFlex is a trait designed for use with glyphosate-based herbicides while LibertyLink is set up for glufosinate products, meaning farmers have a variety of herbicide options to rotate through to help minimise the risk of weed resistance.
"We're very excited to be able to offer growers Australia's first triple trait TruFlex variety," said Gavin Heard, head of BASF Seeds and Traits, Australia and New Zealand.
He said last year's National Variety Trials (NVT) results, placed InVigor LR 4540P amongst the top of the TruFlex varieties.
There was especially good performance in the low to medium rainfall trials, making the variety a good fit in these areas, especially when combined with its harvest flexibility, bolstered by the PodGuard trait, and weed control results.
However Mr Heard said he expected the variety to also find a fit in medium and high rainfall canola producing areas, with the trial data showing the new line had performed there as well.
The PodGuard trait, unique to BASF, allows more canola to hit the bin by limiting pod shatter in ripe crops, which leads to seed being dropped on the ground.
The new variety not only has PodGuard but a compact plant height that helps with harvesting compared to bulkier varieties, limiting losses.
On the agronomic front Mr Heard said the introduction of LibertyLink herbicides was important, particularly for those combating problem weeds such as ryegrass.
"Growers now have the opportunity to introduce Liberty Herbicide on top of their TruFlex spray program."
"InVigor LR 4540P provides a valuable opportunity to introduce a new mode of action, not previously used in broadacre cropping, into their canola program."
"This will give more flexibility than any other variety on the market and further improve control of certain weeds, in particular, those which have developed resistance to other herbicides, such as annual ryegrass."
He said InVigor LR 4540P was scheduled for commercial release in time for the 2024 cropping season.
On the back of the promising trial results he said he felt there would be strong grower demand for the variety.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.