Inspector-General for Water Compliance review of enforcement powers

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated September 17 2023 - 7:26pm, first published September 16 2023 - 6:45am
Troy Grant says his office is often hamstrung by a lack of power and welcomed the review. Picture by Jamieson Murphy
Troy Grant says his office is often hamstrung by a lack of power and welcomed the review. Picture by Jamieson Murphy

The federal government has ordered an independent review of the Murray-Darling Basin's water watchdog, to investigate if the position has the power it needs to enforce and punish.

