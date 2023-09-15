The federal government has ordered an independent review of the Murray-Darling Basin's water watchdog, to investigate if the position has the power it needs to enforce and punish.
Inspector-General for Water Compliance was created to increase compliance within the Murray-Darling Basin, but the position has been described as "a tough cop on the beat without any weapons".
The review will investigate if the IGWC has the tools and powers to properly act against those taking more than their fair share of water.
IGWC Troy Grant was delighted by the announcement and has previously lamented his office was often hamstrung by a lack of enforcement powers.
"If the states don't do something, there are no consequences because there are little-to-nil enforcement powers," Mr Grant said.
The current settings had allowed the NSW government to avoid water compliance altogether, Mr Grant said, by not submitting their Water Resource Plans, which are three years overdue.
"I can name and shame them, I can embarrass them, I can measure and monitor them, but my ability to enforce is limited," Mr Grant said.
"If we want to build trust and confidence in the basin plan, we need increased accountability written into the legislation."
The independent review will investigate if the IGWC has the relevant powers and resources to take enforcement action for illegal activities, conduct audits into compliance and publishing reports, and issuing standards and guidelines for government agencies to apply.
Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said the Albanese government was delivering on an election promise to strengthen water compliance in the Murray-Darling Basin.
"In Australia, water is our most precious resource and we must make sure it's managed appropriately," Ms Plibersek said.
"This independent review will provide recommendations to government on any changes required to ensure the Inspector-General can effectively monitor Basin states, and hold them to account, if more water is extracted from our rivers than is allowed.
"We are committed to delivering the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in full, and we will continue to engage with communities to ensure we are restoring trust and transparency across the basin."
The review will engage with relevant stakeholders and report back to the government by January 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.