Dairy Farmers Victoria launched as United Dairyfarmer of Victoria board collapses

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 27 2023 - 10:59am, first published September 26 2023 - 6:00am
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing and 10 of the 12 UDV policy council members have resigned, coinciding with the formation of a new lobby group. Picture by Andrew Miller
The Victorian Farmers Federation is facing a $1-million hole in its budget after breakaway body Dairy Farmers Victoria announced it was "fully open for business".

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

