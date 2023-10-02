Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Lino Saputo outlines plans to reduce Australian sites to five

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated October 2 2023 - 9:00pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saputo has been operating in Australia since 2013. File picture
Saputo has been operating in Australia since 2013. File picture

Saputo plans to halve the number of processing plants it has in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.