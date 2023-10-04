Farm Online
Global Dairy Trade lifts 4.4 per cent at October 3 auction

Carlene Dowie
Carlene Dowie
October 4 2023 - 3:00pm
Global dairy prices claw back ground with third consecutive increase
Global dairy prices appear to have bottomed with a third consecutive increase at the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction.

