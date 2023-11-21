Farm Online
Home/Dairy Farmer newsletter

EPA ensures farmers meet effluent management responsibility

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
November 21 2023 - 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many dairy farms are set up with the effluent pond system close by the washdown area. Picture by Jeanette Severs
Many dairy farms are set up with the effluent pond system close by the washdown area. Picture by Jeanette Severs

A dairy cow will dump up to 15 per cent of its daily manure output on the concrete yard of a dairy farm. It is then washed into effluent ponds. Managing this issue is important.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette Severs

Jeanette Severs

Journalist

I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.