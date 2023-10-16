Farm Online
Home/Dairy/Dairy

Truck drivers and factory workers plan strike action against the dairy industry

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
Updated October 17 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Striking truck drivers at Saputo Australia's Leongatha milk processing site this morning. Picture supplied
Striking truck drivers at Saputo Australia's Leongatha milk processing site this morning. Picture supplied
It's peak production season for the dairy industry in Victoria. File picture
It's peak production season for the dairy industry in Victoria. File picture

Gippsland dairy farmers are likely to awake this morning, milk their cows, and may have to dump their milk if truck drivers go on strike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette Severs

Jeanette Severs

Journalist

I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

More from Australian Dairy Farmer News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.