Farm Online
Home/Dairy/Dairy

Fleurieu Milk rolls out refillable glass bottle program that will reduce plastic use

By Newsroom
October 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fleurieu Milk Company's refillable milk program is rolling out across South Australia this month. Picture supplied by Fleurieu Milk Company
Fleurieu Milk Company's refillable milk program is rolling out across South Australia this month. Picture supplied by Fleurieu Milk Company

In a win for the environment and nostalgia, a South Australian dairy company is introducing refillable glass milk bottles, with their farm fresh product available on tap from a growing list of suppliers this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Australian Dairy Farmer News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.