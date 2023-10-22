Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Jersey Australia World Dairy Expo display builds international interest

October 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Barrett, Jersey Australia; Dr Asad, HRM, Pakistan; and Rob Derksen, Genetics Australia, on the stand promoting Australian Jersey genetics at the World Dairy Expo. Picture supplied
Glen Barrett, Jersey Australia; Dr Asad, HRM, Pakistan; and Rob Derksen, Genetics Australia, on the stand promoting Australian Jersey genetics at the World Dairy Expo. Picture supplied

Australian Jersey genetics are on the cusp of a dramatic sales boom after a successful trade mission to the world's largest dairy expo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.