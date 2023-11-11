Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Gary Strickland blames owners for King Island Dairy decline

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
November 11 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former dairy farmer who played a role in developing the King Island Dairy brand believes the decisions of a previous owner started the decline of milk production on the island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.