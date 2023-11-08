Farm Online
Saputo reviews its King Island operations with a view to sale

November 8 2023 - 12:30pm
Saputo Dairy Australia is considering selling its King Island facility. File picture
Saputo Dairy Australia is seeking a buyer for its iconic King Island Dairy, as part of a strategic review of the business.

