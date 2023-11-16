Farm Online
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Home/Agribusiness

The book value of AACo's massive cattle herd takes a hit but revenue is still strong

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated November 16 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fall in the book value of AACo's enormous cattle herd has hit its bottom line, but operating profits are up.
A fall in the book value of AACo's enormous cattle herd has hit its bottom line, but operating profits are up.

Australia's largest beef producer has been hit hard by falls in cattle prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.