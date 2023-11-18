Another of the Bacchus Marsh mansions is on the selling market.
It comes just a week after Greystones, one of the few intact Victorian sheep runs remaining from the time of the squatters, was confirmed as having been sold to Chinese-backed investors.
Greystones' 10,000 acres and mansion is about 10 minutes south of Bacchus Marsh, while The Manor House is slap bang in the centre of the western Victorian town.
It is even older than Greystones as it was built by the town's founder, Captain William Henry Bacchus, in about 1846.
The Greystones' sheep run also has its origins about this time although its two-storey mansion was built in 1876.
The Georgian home of the Captain is one of Victoria's oldest homes and in 1959 was the first to be listed on the National Trust of Australia for preservation.
The two-storied five-bedroom Manor House (in Manor Street) still offers luxurious living for a private buyer at a suggested price range of $1.74 million to $1.8 million.
The Captain used local stone for the Manor's construction but its survival is really down to its owners in the 1960s who restored it back to the original.
The mansion, and the town itself, can trace its origins back to Tasmanian pastoralist Kenneth Clarke from from the Great Lakes Pastoral Company who settled on a sheep run near the junction of the Werribee and Lederderg rivers.
In 1838, Mr Clarke shifted his operations further west and his original holding passed to the retired military officer and magistrate Captain William Bacchus and his son, also pastoralists.
Bacchus started running sheep as well and after some astute land developments in early Melbourne, set about building a home on his run to suit a country gentleman.
He only lived in it for two years before he died.
It was occupied after he died by Robert Clarke for two years until Bacchus's son, William Henry Bacchus, leased the property to the Victorian Colonial Government for use as a court house.
Although there are still market gardens on the valley floor of Bacchus Marsh, it has boomed in recent years as a commuter town due to its proximity to Melbourne.
The Manor House It has a 52 metre street frontage and is set on a private 2768 square metre block.
It features large rooms with a grand master bedroom.
The foyer has a majestic staircase, hydronic heating and multiple fireplaces in the main rooms.
The house also boasts two bathrooms, a private office, and a basement cellar with three separate rooms.
The kitchen has been modernised.
The formal dining and living rooms feature ornate ceiling-height doors which open onto a spacious veranda.
A separate building known as The Troopers Hut is also located on the grounds.
For more information contact Steve Creese from Bacchus Marsh Real Estate on 0475 888101.
