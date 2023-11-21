The next crop of Zanda McDonald shortlisted applicants have been announced, with ten industry professionals shortlisted for the 2024 award.
The award aims to recognise future leaders working in agriculture and provides a prize package focused around tailored mentoring and education.
The shortlist of ten industry professionals were selected for their leadership skills, passion, and the contribution they are making within the primary sector.
The Australian finalists are:
The New Zealand finalists are:
Awards chairman Shane McManaway said the judges were "elated" with the calibre of the latest crop of applicants, as they approach the awards' ten year anniversary.
"It's wonderful that this award has been helping grow future leaders in agriculture for a decade now, providing unique opportunities to connect, collaborate and foster learnings from industry mentors who have walked the path," he sad.
"Yet again we've been blown away by the people who have applied, and it's encouraging to see the immense talent coming through from the next generation.
"We're thrilled with our shortlist, and looking forward to meeting everyone in person for interviews next month, to get to know them better."
The ten shortlisted applicants will be interviewed in December, with three finalists selected from each country.
They will head to Queenstown in March 2024 for the Zanda McDonald Award Impact Summit, where a winner from each country will be announced.
The winners will each be awarded with a personal development package, including a personalised mentoring trip in both countries by private jet, $10,000 worth of tailored education or further training, media coaching and ongoing networking opportunities.
