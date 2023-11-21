Farm Online
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/Agribusiness

Zanda McDonald Award 2024 shortlist announced

Updated November 22 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shortlisted applicants (L-R, top row) Caitlin McConnel, Tessa Chartres, Xavier McCluskey, (L-R middle) Sam Fryer, Nick Dunsdon, Jordi Hoult, (L-R bottom) Carla Muller, Tim Dangen, Nancy Crawshaw and Richard Dawkins. Pictures supplied.
Shortlisted applicants (L-R, top row) Caitlin McConnel, Tessa Chartres, Xavier McCluskey, (L-R middle) Sam Fryer, Nick Dunsdon, Jordi Hoult, (L-R bottom) Carla Muller, Tim Dangen, Nancy Crawshaw and Richard Dawkins. Pictures supplied.

The next crop of Zanda McDonald shortlisted applicants have been announced, with ten industry professionals shortlisted for the 2024 award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help