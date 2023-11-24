Farm Online
Friday, November 24, 2023
Home/Dairy

Australian Dairy Farmers defers election of president

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated November 24 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADF president Rick Gladigau on his farm in South Australia. File picture
ADF president Rick Gladigau on his farm in South Australia. File picture

Australian Dairy Farmers has been forced to defer the election of its president as the stoush between some Victorian dairy farmers and the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) spills into the national arena.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.