Dairy industry leader says the biggest issue for dairying is "competing land use"

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
November 27 2023 - 10:00am
EastAUSmilk president Matthew Trace says "it's not all doom and gloom". Picture supplied
A dairy industry leader believes competing land use is a big issue for dairy farmers and it's "not all doom and gloom".

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

