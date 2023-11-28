Farm Online
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Big NSW dairy bought by Gina Rinehart to convert to beef production

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated November 28 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 1:30pm
Gina Rinehart's beef company has bought a big dairy farm in north-east NSW to pursue her wagyu enterprise, the farm has 400 hectares of land under pivot irrigation..
Gina Rinehart hasn't waited long to pour more beef profits into another substantial farm buy and further expand her wagyu strategy.

