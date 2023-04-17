Former Northern Territory chief minister Adam Giles has formally taken charge of billionaire Gina Rinehart's vast agricultural interests.
Mr Giles had replaced respected farm leader John McKillop as interim CEO after Mr McKillop stood down late last year.
He has now agreed to continue as CEO although he has placed an expiry date on the job as early 2024.
Mr Giles took a senior role with Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting as general manager of external affairs for the pastoral arm of the business back in 2017.
He had led the NT for the Country Liberal Party from 2013 before a routing at the polls in 2016 where the CLP lost government to the ALP and Giles also lost his seat.
His new job came as S.Kidman & Co, a joint venture between Gina Rinehart's Hancock Agriculture and CRED Agriculture, offloaded four of its cattle stations in south west Queensland's Channel Country.
Mr McKillop, who remains as chair of the Red Meat Advisory Council, took over from former meat processor David Larkin who secured the CEO's role in 2017 and has recently finished a stint as CEO of Western Australia's Kimberley Meat Cooperative.
Mr Giles last week said he had agreed to stay on as CEO of Hancock Agriculture and S Kidman & Co until early 2024.
"As part of my continuing role I have also agreed to assist in other parts of the broader Hancock Group as required," he said.
"To best manage potential conflicts and workloads in early March I stepped aside from some roles including non executive chair of Constance Iron.
"I will continue in my role as non executive chair of ASX listed explorer Locksley Resources, non executive director of Norcliffe Mining Services with ROC Drill and Enerflow, and I hope to expand my role with ASX listed Pure Hydrogen.
"Working with the Hancock Group of companies, led by Mrs Rinehart is a real honour."
Hard working, inspirational people, improving the lives of all Australians.
Mrs Rinehart has previously said she had known Mr Giles and "regarded him highly" since before his time as chief minister of the NT.
Mrs Rinehart has consolidated her still vast pastoral empire with the sale of a slew of cattle stations in northern Australia.
