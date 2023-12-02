Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Australian Dairy Farmers presidential vote deadlocked

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
December 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Australian dairy farmer Rick Gladigau (at left) and western Victorian dairy farmer Ben Bennett (at right) are seeking to be Australian Dairy Farmers president. File pictures
South Australian dairy farmer Rick Gladigau (at left) and western Victorian dairy farmer Ben Bennett (at right) are seeking to be Australian Dairy Farmers president. File pictures

The vote for the Australian Dairy Farmers president has taken another turn with a deadlock in an election held on Friday, December 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.