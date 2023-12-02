The vote for the Australian Dairy Farmers president has taken another turn with a deadlock in an election held on Friday, December 1.
That vote had been delayed from Thursday, November 23, after the newly elected Victorian Farmers Federation/United Dairy Farmers of Victoria policy council removed the Victorian representatives on ADF's national council.
At the meeting on Friday, existing board members Ben Bennett and Rick Gladigau were nominated for president and chair of the national council.
The voting was conducted by an independent voting manager and returning officer from Vero Voting.
After presentations by both candidates, the voting resulted in a deadlocked position.
ADF had adjourned the meeting until Tuesday, December 5, to enable further deliberations.
In the interim deputy president Heath Cook will be acting president and chair.
Under the ADF constitution, the president is elected through a complicated formula - where each of the eight regions is represented either by a board member or one or two national councillors.
